Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Hold

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Nintendo stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,412,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

