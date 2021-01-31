Stride (NYSE:LRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

LRN opened at $25.75 on Friday. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 20.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

