Comparing Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) & Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) and Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Urban Outfitters and Destination XL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Outfitters 1 12 6 0 2.26 Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus target price of $29.45, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Destination XL Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Urban Outfitters.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Urban Outfitters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Urban Outfitters shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urban Outfitters and Destination XL Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Outfitters $3.98 billion 0.67 $168.10 million $1.97 13.92 Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.11 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Urban Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Risk & Volatility

Urban Outfitters has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Outfitters and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Outfitters -0.22% 2.30% 0.94% Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29%

Summary

Urban Outfitters beats Destination XL Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45. The company also operates Bhldn stores, which offer heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations; and Terrain stores that provide lifestyle home products, garden and outdoor living products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories. In addition, it operates Free People retail stores, which offer casual women's apparel, intimates, activewear, shoes, accessories, home products, gifts, and beauty and wellness products for young women aged 25 to 30; restaurants; and women's apparel subscription rental service under the Nuuly brand name. The company serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers, franchised or third-party operated stores, and digital businesses. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 248 Urban Outfitters, 231 Anthropologie Group, and 144 Free People stores in the United States, Canada, and Europe; and 11 restaurants. The company is also involved in the wholesale of young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, activewear, and shoes under the Free People brand; and home goods under the Anthropologie brand to approximately 2,300 department and specialty stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

