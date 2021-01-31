Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Bancolombia stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

