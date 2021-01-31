Contrasting Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 20.80% 17.31% 12.68%

18.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $120.74 million 49.39 -$24.69 million N/A N/A Alphabet $161.86 billion 7.64 $34.34 billion $51.56 35.44

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chindata Group and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Alphabet 0 2 36 0 2.95

Chindata Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $1,870.02, indicating a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Alphabet.

Summary

Alphabet beats Chindata Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. It also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. The company has an agreement with Sabre Corporation to develop an artificial intelligence-driven technology platform for travel. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

