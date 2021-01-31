Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $266.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.