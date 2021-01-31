Credit Suisse Group Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to $42.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.