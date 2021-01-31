Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $291.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $336.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at $30,794,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,915 shares of company stock worth $22,318,820 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

