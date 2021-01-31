PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $105.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. CL King cut shares of PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. FMR LLC grew its position in PVH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after purchasing an additional 514,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,047,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in PVH by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

