Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been given a €6.00 ($7.06) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.31 ($6.24).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Friday. Commerzbank AG has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of -29.21.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

