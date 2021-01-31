Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

