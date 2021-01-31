KeyCorp Weighs in on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.69 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average is $105.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

