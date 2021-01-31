KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

BCEI stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

