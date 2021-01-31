DA Davidson Comments on Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EBMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $92,541.54. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

