Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.70 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $176.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.90.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.