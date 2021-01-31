Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $67.44 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

