iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$72.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$56.98 on Friday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$30.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.23. The company has a market cap of C$6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.22.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.8000006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

