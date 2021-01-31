Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB increased their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.76.

TSE:ENB opened at C$42.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of C$33.06 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6644282 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total transaction of C$217,160.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,729,104.16. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

