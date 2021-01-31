Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.84.

TSE:CVE opened at C$7.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$12.45.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2601767 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

