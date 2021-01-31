Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) PT Raised to C$8.00

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DXT. Cormark raised shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.46.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$6.00 on Friday. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$6.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.22 million and a PE ratio of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.26.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

