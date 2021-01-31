Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at CSFB

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CSFB from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.09.

MFC opened at C$23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a quick ratio of 92.56. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.58.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1326258 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

