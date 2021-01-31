CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$107.35.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$102.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. CGI has a 1-year low of C$67.23 and a 1-year high of C$104.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.