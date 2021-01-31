Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hess Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Hess stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. Hess has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,057,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.