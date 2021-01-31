Amazon.com (AMZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,198.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,179.70.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.