Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 734,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 767,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Aytu BioScience has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 26.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,868,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 200.0% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

