NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS NDRBF opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $35.57.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

