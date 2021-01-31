Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $46.26 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 164,169 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after buying an additional 262,317 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

