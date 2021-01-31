The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Rating Increased to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

XONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The ExOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Get The ExOne alerts:

Shares of XONE stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $532.25 million, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The ExOne by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.