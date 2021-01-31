Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,513,000 after buying an additional 183,620 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 518,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,140 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

