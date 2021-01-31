Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRZN. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $231.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

