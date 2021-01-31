Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SBT opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,202,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.