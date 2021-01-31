Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OTIS opened at $64.65 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

