TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. On average, analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 887,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,616.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $47,042.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 88,897 shares of company stock valued at $531,854. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

