Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) & Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Head-To-Head Review

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Sberbank of Russia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $88.19 million 1.74 $18.22 million $2.31 8.42 Sberbank of Russia $48.43 billion 1.60 $13.10 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and Sberbank of Russia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 11.08% 5.19% 0.44% Sberbank of Russia 29.30% 16.33% 2.37%

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Bankwell Financial Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including residential real estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and consumer loans, such as loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, or automobiles, as well as unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates through a network of 12 branches. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards. It also offers private and personal banking; payments services; cash and wire transfers; and foreign transfers. In addition, it offers investments and securities; brokerage and custody services; mutual funds; asset management; saving certificates and bills; safe deposit box rental; and precious metals and coins. Further it, offers travel, accident and illness, bank card, endowment life, and investment life insurance products, as well as insurance products for real estate and vehicles; and pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,244 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

