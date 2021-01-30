Contrasting Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and NVE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.28 -$5.60 million N/A N/A NVE $25.41 million 12.15 $14.53 million N/A N/A

NVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enveric Biosciences and NVE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences -19.34% -58.42% -25.44% NVE 54.35% 15.18% 14.90%

Risk and Volatility

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVE beats Enveric Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Jay Pharma Inc. develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

