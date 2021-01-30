renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $33,934.62 or 1.00218223 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $557.26 million and $3.73 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00132306 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00265034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,381.07 or 0.92676890 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 16,422 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

