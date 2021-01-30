Blockburn Trading Down 29.5% This Week (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Blockburn has a total market cap of $27,690.53 and approximately $23.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockburn coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockburn has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockburn alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000979 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016066 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039327 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00344289 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000222 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blockburn Profile