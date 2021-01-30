Oraichain Token (ORAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $635,223.00

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $14.70 million and $635,223.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token token can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00096658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00132905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00067153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065712 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,163.19 or 0.92326465 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,541 tokens. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

Oraichain Token Token Trading

Oraichain Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

