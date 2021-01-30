Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.93 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $20,241.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00132905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00067153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065712 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,163.19 or 0.92326465 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,370,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol .

Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

