Marlin (POND) Trading Down 21.7% This Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Marlin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $22.77 million and $3.66 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00132905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00067153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065712 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,163.19 or 0.92326465 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

