PAX Gold Price Tops $1,868.78 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,868.78 or 0.05517439 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $112.43 million and $2.88 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00070169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.65 or 0.00911281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00056063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.47 or 0.04565852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018653 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, "PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos' itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. "