MovieBloc Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and $2.01 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,387,112,627 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

