Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Brokerages expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to report $17.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year sales of $56.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.23 million to $57.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.60 million, with estimates ranging from $120.39 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triterras.

TRIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Triterras in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $3,314,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. 5,268,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,041. Triterras has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77.

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

