$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $870,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $830,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VBLT. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 691,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,293. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.