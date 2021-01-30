Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Equities analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to announce sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $860,000.00 and the lowest is $350,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,669. The company has a market cap of $395.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

