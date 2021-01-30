WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $875,186.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $146.82 million and approximately $875,186.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019524 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009871 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

