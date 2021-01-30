Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report $15.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.68 million. Affimed posted sales of $4.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 259.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $37.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.08 million to $41.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.72 million, with estimates ranging from $33.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affimed.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Affimed by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,487. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $506.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.81.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
