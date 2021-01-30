Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report $15.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.68 million. Affimed posted sales of $4.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 259.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $37.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.08 million to $41.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.72 million, with estimates ranging from $33.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million.

Several research firms have commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Affimed by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,487. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $506.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

