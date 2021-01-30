Crown Market Capitalization Achieves $2.21 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $14,718.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,450,725 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

