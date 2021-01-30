SOMESING (SSX) Price Hits $0.0213 on Major Exchanges

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00132413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067241 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00263119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065091 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,452.93 or 0.92161065 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

SOMESING Token Trading

SOMESING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

