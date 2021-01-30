FUTURAX Hits Market Cap of $11,676.44 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 86.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $11,676.44 and approximately $439.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00089319 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003353 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012650 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

